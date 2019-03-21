Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Recruiting Members For City Advisory Groups

By Norma Estrada for city of Santa Barbara | March 21, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on the various city advisory groups. Currently, the city has 32 advisory groups and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping the community. Currently, the city has 40 vacancies on the city advisory groups.

The city is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

Those interested in making a difference in the community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the city team, are urged to apply by contacting the City Clerk's Office, 805-564-5309.

More information, including a list of the current vacancies and an online application, are available on the city website, www.SantaBarbaraCa.gov (boards and commissions page). Deadline to submit applications related to the annual recruitment is 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.

The City Council will conduct interviews of applicants for the recruitment at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 7; 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, (estimated times) and 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21. All applicants must attend one of the interview dates to be eligible for appointment to a city advisory group. 

Santa Barbara Youth Council (SBYC) applicants are also required to attend an interview before the SBYC. The SBYC will conduct interviews at 6 p.m May 6 in council chambers at City Hall, and 4:30 p.m. May 20 at Louise Lowry Davis Center.

The City Council will make appointments to the advisory groups on Tuesday, June 18.

— Norma Estrada for city of Santa Barbara.

 

