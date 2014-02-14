Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Oplinger Honored by Peers

Ken Oplinger, ACE, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce was named the 2013 recipient of the prestigious Russell E. Pettit Memorial Award at the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) annual conference in Los Angeles last week.

The award is given annually to a chamber executive in the West in recognition for a career of assisting those in the chamber business to attain higher professional standards and capabilities.

W.A.C.E. is an association of chamber executives and professionals with members in 18 Western states and Canada designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives.

With approximately 850 members, W.A.C.E. is the largest state or regional association of chamber of commerce executives in the United States.

— Stephanie Armstrong is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.