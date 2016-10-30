Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:46 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce endorses Bruce Porter for Supervisor

By — Bruce Porter for Porter for Supervisor. | October 30, 2016 | 9:09 a.m.

Bruce Porter, small-business owner and school-board member, has been endorsed by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce in his candidacy for 3rd District Santa Barbara County supervisor.  

In announcing its endorsement, the chamber highlighted the significance of the particular seat in which Porter is running noting:

“This extremely diverse district encompasses some of the most difficult issues facing our County, including energy production, agriculture, growth issues, infrastructure, and law enforcement.”

It added, “While each Board Member represents their District, they must make it a priority to make decisions based on the good of the County as a whole.”

Clearly indicating that whichever candidate was elected to the seat must have the experience and character to lead for a diverse constituency, the chamber also highlighted the need for an independent leader who can offer common-sense solutions for the betterment of the county in its entirety.

“Taking this into consideration, the Chamber believes Mr. Porter is a better fit for the County, and for the 3rd District. He would bring experience and history not currently shared by any other member of the Board — providing a unique perspective that can only make the body more representative of the residents of the County.

"He has a history of sharing the priorities of the business community on a number of key issues, including infrastructure and economic development.  He would make an outstanding Supervisor for the 3rd District,” the chamber said.

Porter is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and earned multiple master's degrees from Stanford University. He spent 25 years with the Army Corps of Engineers, retiring as a colonel. During this time, he coordinated and executed a number of efforts to safeguard endangered species and address environmental disasters. He is former president of, and current member in the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Board, and former chairman of the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

For more, visit www.BrucePorter.org.

— Bruce Porter for Porter for Supervisor.

 

