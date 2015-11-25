Santa Barbara Releases New Zoning Ordinance Draft Model #2: Development Standards

Advice

The City of Santa Barbara continues the process of updating the Zoning Ordinance, which establishes the zone classifications, permitted uses, development standards and permitting process for development throughout the city.

The current ordinance, adopted in 1957, is being updated to reflect current uses and practices.

The NZO Joint Committee, comprising two City Councilmembers and three members of the Planning Commission, will review the NZO Draft Module #2: Development Standards.

This Module consists of three components: base zone development standards overlay zones and city-wide development standards.

The Draft Module #2, NZO Joint Committee staff report and agenda are now available for viewing and download at the NZO Public Meetings webpage.

Public meetings for this module will be held over two consecutive Mondays, from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, 2015, at 1232 De la Vina Street in the Louise Lowry Davis Center (Lu Gilbert Room).

NZO Joint Committee comments will be forwarded to the full Planning Commission, which will review the Draft Module #2 in community workshop meetings in early 2016.

Additional information can also be found at the NZO Reference Documents webpage.

— Marck Aguilar is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.