Soccer
Santa Barbara Remains No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 1 Boys Soccer
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 22, 2018 | 4:20 p.m.
Santa Barbara High held the No. 2 ranking in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 boys soccer rankings.
The Dons, who blanked crosstown rivals Dos Pueblos (6-0) and San Marcos (3-0) last week, are 10-0-3 and have recorded nine shutouts.
Servite is the No. 1 team.
The only other team from Santa Barbara County in the polls is Dunn at No. 10 in Division 5.
In girls soccer, Santa Ynez is ranked fourth in Division 4.
DIVISION 1 RANKINGS
1 Servite
2 Santa Barbara
3 Loyola
4 Millikan
5 Paramount
6 Cathedral
7 Santa Margarita
8 San Clemente
9 Edison
10 Mater Dei
