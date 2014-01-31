Santa Barbara Republican Club to Hear from Sheriff’s Candidate Sandra Brown

Members of the Santa Barbara Republican Club will hear Sgt. Sandra Brown, a candidate for sheriff of Santa Barbara County, speak at its luncheon at 11:30 am on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the La Cumbre Country Club, 4015 Via Laguna in Santa Barbara.
An 18-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, Sgt. Brown is running against incumbent Sheriff Bill Brown, who is seeking another term in office. They are not related.
Reservations for the luncheon, which costs $25, may be made by Feb. 12 by calling Barbara Hurd at 805.684.3858.
— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Club.