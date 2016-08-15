Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:11 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Announces 15th Blues on the Bayou Fundraiser to Honor Silvio Di Loreto

By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | August 15, 2016 | 1:40 p.m.
Silvio Di Loreto Click to view larger
Silvio Di Loreto (Courtesy photo)

The Rescue Mission’s 15th annual fundraiser will be held at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos estate Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. 

This year’s theme, Blues on the Bayou, features a casual outdoor afternoon event. Guests will select gifts from Santa Barbara’s finest silent auction, feast on sumptuous Louisiana cuisine by Lorraine Lim Catering and enjoy the sounds of saxophonist, Ron McCarley.

This special benefit is organized by the Mission’s very own Women’s Auxiliary, which consists of 65 dedicated members.

This year Silvio Di Loreto will be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award. Di Loreto will be recognized for the important role he has played in the history of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and for his help securing the real estate where our facility now resides on Yanonali Street.

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests.

Last year, the Bayou event raised over $400,000 to assist people seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Mission has helped over 679 people achieve recovery in the last 19 years.

Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president, said, “While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 51 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same time period.”

For more information or to buy tickets ($150), call the Rescue Mission at 805.966.1316 x105.

Rebecca M. Weber is the director of communications and constituent relations of Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

 
