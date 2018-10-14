Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Tees Up Golf-Themed ‘Bayou Open’ Fundraiser

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission held its 17th annual fundraiser Oct. 6 at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos on the Gaviota coast west of Goleta.

“The Bayou Open” featured a playful golf theme, and many guests came dressed in golf garb or donned a cabbie cap for the afternoon event, which was held at the Schulte family’s beachside ranch.

The fundraiser was organized by the Rescue Mission’s 70-member Women’s Auxiliary with help from the Rescue Mission’s board, staff and volunteers, such as cashiers Alex Torres and Kristine Wood from Montecito Bank & Trust.

Supporters strolled around the shaded lawn area to bid on gifts at a silent auction boutique. The “Caddy Shack” served as the headquarters for appetizers, including paninis and miniature grilled cheese sandwiches. Later, there was a clubhouse family-style dinner “on the green” presented by Lorraine Lim Catering with music by The Idiomatiques.

Longtime Santa Barbara residents Anna and David Grotenhuis were presented with the Léni Fé Bland Award.

The couple, who said they met at a retreat for adult Christians, was recognized for their partnership with the Rescue Mission to ensure there’s a place in the community where people confronting homelessness and addiction can turn for decades to come.

They donated $1 million through their charitable trust to the $10 million “Mission of Hope” campaign to fund a remodel of the organization’s East Yanonali Street complex. In recognition of the Grotenhuises’ leadership level gift, the new entry courtyard will be named in their honor.

“We are so grateful for David and Anna and their generous leadership,” campaign chairman Karl Willig said.

The Grotenhuises have been involved in Westmont College, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinic. David Grotenhuis co-founded Santa Barbara Capital, a real estate investment firm, in 1972.

Funds raised at the Bayou event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer its 12-month residential drug- and alcohol-recovery program, as well as provide emergency services for homeless guests.

Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $400,000. It was reported that this year’s fundraiser had raised more than $525,600.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 46 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same period,” Rescue Mission president Rolf Geyling said.

“The Mission has helped over 769 people achieve recovery in the last 21 years. We are moved to hear Robyn’s story of recovery from her addiction. We hunger to see more people receive the hope and new life that Robyn spoke of at the event.”

Top sponsors included Maureen and Hank Bowis, Cottage Health, Terry and Ron Foil, Anna and David Grotenhuis, Ann and Larry Jett, Anna and Kiah Jordan, Phyllis and Cal Marble, Montecito Bank & Trust, Tiffany and Byron Myers, Suzi Ryan, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, S&S Seeds, Dundie and Henry Schulte, Sharol and Wayne Siemens, Julie and Karl Willig, and many others.

Established in 1965, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year.

The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition.

The Rescue Mission receives no government funding.

