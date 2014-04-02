Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Serve an Easter Feast

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its annual Easter Feast on Thursday, April 17 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The celebration will occur in the Rescue Mission’s dining hall at 535 E. Yanonali St.

The Rescue Mission’s staff, along with the help of more than 20 volunteers, will serve meals to men, women and children.

Through charitable donations of food items and gifts from the Santa Barbara community, the Rescue Mission is prepared to serve up to 300 people in need.

“Over the last five years, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission has seen a 16 percent increase in men needing nightly shelter and a 69 percent increase among women,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission.

Volunteers are still needed to help serve. Please contact Lizzy MacRae at 805.966.1316 x107 or [email protected].

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.