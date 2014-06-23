Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Hosting Fourth of July Carnival for Homeless

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its seventh annual Fourth of July Carnival for its homeless guests from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 4.

The celebration will occur in the Rescue Mission’s parking lot at 535 E. Yanonali St.

The Rescue Mission is preparing to serve a barbecue dinner to feed approximately 300 homeless men, women and children.

Through the efforts of the Women’s Auxiliary, there will be music to entertain guests, a carnival of games, including a dart board, penny toss, pie throwing booth, and raffle prizes provided. The men and women in the Rescue Mission’s 12-month Residential Recovery Program will also be present to lend a helping hand.

“Life on the streets is never easy," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. "That is why the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission works so hard to create a warm, welcoming, homelike atmosphere –– especially during the holidays.”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is the only local agency providing summer overnight shelter to the homeless, along with other emergency services and life-changing recovery programs.

— Rebecca Weber is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.