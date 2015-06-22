Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Holding 4th of July Carnival for Homeless

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its eighth annual 4th of July Carnival for their homeless guests on Saturday, July 4 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The celebration will occur in the Rescue Mission’s parking lot located at 535 E. Yanonali St.

The Mission is preparing to serve a barbecue dinner to feed approximately 300 homeless men, women and children.

Through the efforts of the Women’s Auxiliary there will be music to entertain guests, a carnival of games and raffle prizes provided. The men and women in the Mission’s 12-month Residential Recovery Program will also be present to lend a helping hand.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission, stated, “Often forgotten during the holidays, our neighbors in need know they are loved at Santa Barbara Rescue Mission!”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is the only local agency providing summer overnight shelter to the homeless, along with other emergency services and life-changing recovery programs.

— Rebecca Weber is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.