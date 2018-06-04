Santa Barbara Rescue Mission in Need of Donations for Thanksgiving Feast

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is accepting turkeys, canned food and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Rescue Mission and a team of volunteers are planning to serve more than 300 meals to community members in need. This festive celebration will be held in the Mission’s dining hall at 535 E. Yanonali St.

The birds are prepared and cooked in advance. The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings. Approximately 800 turkeys are needed for all of the meals that will be served throughout the holiday season.

“We are seeing an increase in an already high demand for our emergency services to the homeless," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. "And with other local, emergency resources drying up due to cutbacks –– the numbers will only continue to climb.”

Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Yanonali Street office.

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.