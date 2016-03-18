Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Prepares for Easter Feast

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its annual Easter Feast from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2016. The celebration will occur in the Rescue Mission’s decorated dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street.

The Mission’s staff, along with the help of over 20 volunteers, will serve meals to men, women and children.

Through charitable donations of food items and gifts from the Santa Barbara community the Mission is prepared to serve over 300 people in need.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission, said, “Many of those who will come through our doors for food, help and hope this Easter season have nowhere else to go and no one who cares about them.

“We are the only emergency shelter open to all, winter and summer, 365 days a year. We’re seeing more men and women coming to us in desperate need of a meal, to hear about Christ’s redemption and find real hope for recovery,” Geyling said.

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications and constituent relations at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.