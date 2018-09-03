Monday, September 3 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Major Renovation Underway for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

The $10-million remodel is the first in the facility's history and will help expand capacity and upgrade the shelter building

rescue mission Click to view larger
The renovation project at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, at 535 E. Yanonali St., will help keep the facility serving the community for another 50-plus years, said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 3, 2018 | 9:10 p.m.

The renovation project under construction at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will expand capacity so the shelter can serve more people starting next year. 

In the two-year project that started September 2017, the site is going through a 40,000-square-foot remodel including upgrading the kitchen and building new beds, and gender-specific bathroom and shower facilities for 125 guests a night. 

After the upgrades, the shelter will be able to accommodate 32 women, up from 18 currently. 

The facility is also getting seismic reinforcement and replacement work on the building's plumbing and electrical systems.

The Rescue Mission provides tens of thousands of meals and shelter nights each year, for people in the 12-month residential recovery program. It has stayed open and continued providing programs during the construction.

It has been open since 1965 at 535 E. Yanonali St., but the facility has never been renovated in all of its years of operation, said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. 

“The new spaces are taking shape,” he said of the renovation project. “When we have a facility that serves our clients adequately, people will be amazed.”

The renovation cost is anticipated at about $10 million, Geyling said, and project completion is slated for the spring of 2019.

rescue mission Click to view larger
Construction is underway on the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, including its chapel, shown here.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“If somebody is on the street right now or if the police come across someone at 2 a.m., this is the place where they need to start, and we need to make sure that initial lifeline is in the community,” he said.

The Rescue Mission is funded by donations from by individuals, churches, foundations and area businesses, and gifts of food, clothing and equipment.

“We are grateful for the donors who value this,” Geyling said. “This (project) is making sure that we have this facility for 40 to 50 years in the community.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 