Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Requests Ingredient Donations for Thanksgiving Feast

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is accepting turkeys, canned food and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast, which will be held from 12–​2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015.

The Mission’s staff and a team of volunteers plan to serve over 300 meals to community members in need. This festive celebration will be held in the Mission’s dining hall located at 535 E. Yanonali Street.

The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings.

Approximately 800 turkeys are needed for all of the meals that will be served throughout the holiday season.

President Rolf Geyling said, “Every year, Thanksgiving is one of the hardest, most painful times of the year to be desperate, alone and unwelcome. This is why Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is here, with our doors and arms open to help.”

Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Yanonali Street office.

— Rebecca Weber represents Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.