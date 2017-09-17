Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:33 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Starting Major Facility Remodel Project

Facility that provides emergency shelter and long-term recovery to homeless and addicted people set for $17-million revamp

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s $17 million renovation includes providing space for gender-specific bathroom and shower facilities. It currently has one bathroom with six shower heads and four bathroom stalls, which are used by as many as 125 guests a night. (Santa Barbara Rescue Mission photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 17, 2017 | 3:45 p.m.

A Santa Barbara organization that provides emergency shelter and long-term recovery to residents who are homeless or struggling with substance abuse is starting a major renovations this year, after more than 50 years of community service.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $17-million remodeling project at its 40,000-square-foot facility at 535 E. Yanonali St.

“This is a community project, and it’s imperative that we start now,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. “All of the major systems on the property are well beyond their service of life. We are not adding any square footage. We are reconfiguring the existing space.”

The organization plans to continue its programs and keep its doors open during the 17-to-20 months of extensive renovation.

The 94-bed shelter regularly accommodates more than 100 people a night, according to Geyling.

“This is the only place where people can find walk-in emergency shelter, 365 nights a year between Santa Maria and Ventura,” Geyling said. “We want a facility that is configured to give the people we are helping the best care.”

Once the project is complete in spring 2019, the number of women the organization can shelter will increase from 18 to 32. 

The upgrade will include gender-specific showers and bathrooms — a space that aims to provide privacy and adequate hygiene facilities.

As many as 125 guests a night are using one bathroom facility, with six showers, three sinks, four restroom stalls and three urinals.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission broke ground last week on the 40,000-square-foot remodel of its facility at 535 E. Yanonali St. Participating in the ceremony were, from left, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara Councilman Jason Dominguez, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling, and Paul Johnson, chairman of the Rescue Mission board of directors. (Santa Barbara Rescue Mission photo)

Mattresses lay inside the mission’s chapel to provide space for emergency overflow shelter. One of the goals of the project is to create a fixed bed for every guest.

The chapel will increase its capacity to more than 100, and return to a place for meetings.

Mechanical systems, electrical and plumbing replacements are on the to-do list, as well as renovations to meet new building codes.

“People who have toured the SBRM are quickly struck by the importance of what we are doing in the community,” Geyling said. “People are welcome to take a tour — it opens their eyes. We would like everyone in the community to be involved.”

Since 1986, the organization estimates more than 3 million meals and 1.6 million guest stays were provided.

The mission also operates a gender-specific, 12-month residential recovery program.

“We are doing high-level clinical work with the men and women,” Geyling said. 

Last Tuesday kicked off the public phase of the capital campaign. As of Sept. 12, the Rescue Mission had $2.7 million remaining for its $10 million campaign.

Of the $17-million, multi-year project, $7 million includes the annual funding for the organization. 

Donations can be made by clicking here.

“I strongly support all the programs at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission because they result in giving hope to those struggling to find hope, and in so doing prevent crime and support public safety,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley wrote in a statement.

“Although there is a tremendous need for residential treatment programs in Santa Barbara County, there is only one Rescue Mission.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

