Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Set to Serve Thanksgiving Feast to Needy

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The Rescue Mission and a team of volunteers will be prepared to serve over 300 meals to men, women and children in need. The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings. The guests will be served restaurant style with their choice of white or dark meat.

This festive celebration will be held in the Rescue Mission’s decorated dining hall at 535 E. Yanonali St.

“Every meal and moment of care provided by our volunteers will include a heaping helping of love that will transform hearts and lives this Thanksgiving and beyond,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 49 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 80 beds for men and 20 for women and children, it is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In 2013, the mission provided 144,871 meals and 63,953 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn.

The mission's 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a nonmedical facility.

— Rebecca Weber is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.