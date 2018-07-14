Saturday, July 14 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Celebrate Graduates of Recovery Program

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Click to view larger
Nine men and women will walk the stage during the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s graduation ceremony on July 21. (Santa Barbara Rescue Mission photo)
By Rebecca Weber for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | July 14, 2018 | 10:47 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its summer graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 21.

There will be nine men and women who will walk the stage to receive their certificates of completion from the life-changing, 12-month, state-certified residential drug and alcohol treatment program. These men and women will be joining 769 recovery program graduates since 1997.

“At most graduations, the highlight of the ceremony is the excitement of watching that one person you love cross the stage to accept their diploma," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. "But attend a Santa Barbara Rescue Mission graduation and you’ll find yourself cheering on each and every graduate for their inspiring achievements. You won’t find a dry eye in the room.”

The Rescue Mission is certified by the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs, the highest level of distinction given to nonmedical treatment facilities. Graduates from the mission are restored to health and productivity and re-enter society as responsible, committed parents and citizens.

The public is invited to join the celebration and hear the men and women share their personal and moving testimonies of recovery. Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road in Montecito, is hosting the ceremony and reception.

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 52 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. It is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In 2017, the mission provided 129,805 meals and 48,897 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn.

The mission's 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization and homelessness back to sobriety, health and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a nonmedical facility. The mission receives no government funding.

— Rebecca Weber represents the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

