Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Feed Over 300 Meals at Thanksgiving Feast

Advice

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving Feast from 12 - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015. The Mission and a team of volunteers will be prepared to serve over 300 meals to men, women and children in need.

The Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings. The guests will be served restaurant style with their choice of white or dark meat.

This festive celebration will be held in the Rescue Mission’s decorated dining hall located at 535 East Yanonali Street.

Last year, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission provided hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving alone, with more than 12,000 meals served to the hungry and homeless through Christmas and New Year’s.

“The volunteers are so much a part of what is truly making a life-transforming impact for the hungry, the lonely and the lost from every walk of life, said Rolf Geyling, Rescue Mission president. "In many cases, the transformation begins with a meal.”

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.