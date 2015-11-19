Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Help Community Members in Need Prepare for Winter

Advice

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will host Project Healthy Neighbors to prepare community members in need for winter.

In collaboration with Parish Nursing, County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Worth Street Reach and Common Ground, the Rescue Mission will offer free tuberculosis tests, flu shots, hepatitis C and HIV screenings and provide education and medical, dental and vision referrals.

Other agencies such as CARES, PATH, New Beginnings, Salvation Army and Freedom Warming Centers will also be present to offer information on their services.

This two day effort will begin Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s main facility, located at 535 East Yanonali Street.

Incentives are being offered such as backpacks and gift cards to all those who participate in the benefits of these health giving services.

This twofold project will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in time for the participants to attend the Rescue Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Feast.

“I am so grateful for this collaboration of professionals and volunteers who are joining together to help homeless men and women prepare for winter,"said Jill Wallerstedt, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s homeless guest services director. "It is very rewarding to be able to offer our guests and others free medical services.”

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.