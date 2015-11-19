Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Help Community Members in Need Prepare for Winter

Project Healthy Neighbors aims to help Santa Barbara community members in need prepare for winter. Click to view larger
Project Healthy Neighbors aims to help Santa Barbara community members in need prepare for winter. (Rescue Mission photo)
By Rebecca Weber for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | November 19, 2015 | 11:07 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will host Project Healthy Neighbors to prepare community members in need for winter. 

In collaboration with Parish Nursing, County of Santa Barbara Public Health Department, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Worth Street Reach and Common Ground, the Rescue Mission will offer free tuberculosis tests, flu shots, hepatitis C and HIV screenings and provide education and medical, dental and vision referrals. 

Other agencies such as CARES, PATH, New Beginnings, Salvation Army and Freedom Warming Centers will also be present to offer information on their services.

This two day effort will begin Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s main facility, located at 535 East Yanonali Street. 

Incentives are being offered such as backpacks and gift cards to all those who participate in the benefits of these health giving services. 

This twofold project will conclude Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in time for the participants to attend the Rescue Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Feast.

“I am so grateful for this collaboration of professionals and volunteers  who are joining together to help homeless men and women prepare for winter,"said Jill Wallerstedt, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s homeless guest services director. "It is very rewarding to be able to offer our guests and others free medical services.” 

Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 