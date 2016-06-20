Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Hold 4th of July Carnival for People Experiencing Homelessness

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its ninth annual 4th of July Carnival and barbecue dinner for their homeless guests from 1-3:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. The carnival will take place in the Rescue Mission’s converted parking lot, located at 535 East Yanonali Street.

The event is one of the summer’s highlights, and the Mission is preparing to serve approximately 300 homeless men, women and children.

Through the efforts of the organization’s very own Women’s Auxiliary, there will be music to entertain guests, raffle prizes to be won and a carnival of games such as a pie-throwing contest.

The men and women in the Mission’s 12-month Residential Recovery Program will also be present to lend a helping hand and celebrate with the guests in patriotic style.

Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission, said, “Life on the streets is never easy. That is why the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission works so hard to create a warm, welcoming, homelike atmosphere — especially during the holidays.”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is the only local agency providing summer overnight shelter to the homeless, along with other emergency services and life-changing recovery programs.

In 2015, the Rescue Mission provided 145,078 meals and 54,239 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn.

— Rebecca M. Weber is the director of communications and constituent relations at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.