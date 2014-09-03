Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s ‘Viva La Bayou’ Fundraiser to Honor Betty Rosness

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 13th annual fundraiser will be held at the Rancho Dos Pueblos estate at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4.

This year's theme, "Viva La Bayou," features a casual outdoor afternoon event. Guests will select gifts from Santa Barbara’s finest silent auction, feast on tantalizing tapas presented by Lorraine Lim Catering and enjoy the sounds of flamenco guitar performed by Chris Fossek.

The emcee will be Victoria Sanchez of KEYT News Channel 3.

This year, Betty Rosness will be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award. She will be recognized for her service to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and the community.

Rosness was a long-serving board member for the Rescue Mission, including a tenure as board chairwoman. Over the last 42 years, she has served 39 nonprofits in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $400,000 to assist people seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Rescue Mission has helped over 600 people achieve recovery in the last 17 years.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 59 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same time period," said Rolf Geyling, the Rescue Mission's president.

For more information or to buy tickets ($150), please call the Rescue Mission at 805.966.1316 x105.

— Rebecca Weber is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.