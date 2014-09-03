Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:15 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s ‘Viva La Bayou’ Fundraiser to Honor Betty Rosness

By Rebecca Weber for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | September 3, 2014 | 11:34 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 13th annual fundraiser will be held at the Rancho Dos Pueblos estate at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4.

Betty Rosness
Betty Rosness

This year's theme, "Viva La Bayou," features a casual outdoor afternoon event. Guests will select gifts from Santa Barbara’s finest silent auction, feast on tantalizing tapas presented by Lorraine Lim Catering and enjoy the sounds of flamenco guitar performed by Chris Fossek.

The emcee will be Victoria Sanchez of KEYT News Channel 3.

This year, Betty Rosness will be honored with the Léni Fé Bland Award. She will be recognized for her service to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and the community.

Rosness was a long-serving board member for the Rescue Mission, including a tenure as board chairwoman. Over the last 42 years, she has served 39 nonprofits in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The funds raised at this event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer a successful 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide for homeless guests. Last year, the Bayou event raised more than $400,000 to assist people seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. The Rescue Mission has helped over 600 people achieve recovery in the last 17 years.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 59 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same time period," said Rolf Geyling, the Rescue Mission's president.

For more information or to buy tickets ($150), please call the Rescue Mission at 805.966.1316 x105.

— Rebecca Weber is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 