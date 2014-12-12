Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Serve Christmas Feast for Those in Need

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its annual Christmas Feast in its decorated dining hall at 535 E. Yanonali St. from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23.

The Rescue Mission’s staff and a team of volunteers will serve meals to hundreds of men, women and children in need.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary is organizing a gift distribution that will take place in the parking lot. The auxiliary will give gift bags to everyone who comes; without this event many would not have any Christmas presents this year. Tables will be set up in the parking lot with a selection of gift items so guests will be able to take what they need most.

The mission is still accepting donated items such as warm clothing and socks for this purpose.

“For those who are homeless and hungry, the holidays will be the hungriest –– and the loneliest –– of all seasons unless we set a place for them at our table," said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. "Every one of our holiday guests will be offered the help they need to rebuild their lives.”

— Rebecca Weber is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.