Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Pay ‘Tribute to Recovery’ with Graduation Ceremony

At 5 p.m. this Saturday, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of 13 men and six women graduating from the 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program.

These individuals are just the latest of more than 570 graduates who have completed the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s program and become productive citizens of our community.

In contrast to national statistics that show only 21 percent of those who complete addiction recovery programs not returning to dependency within five years (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 1998), more than 57 percent of the Rescue Mission’s graduates maintain recovery over this same time period.

"On Saturday, Nov. 2, another 19 courageous men and women will begin new lives by celebrating their graduation from the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s 12-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the SB Rescue Mission.

The public is invited to come and hear the men and women share their personal stories of recovery.

The ceremony will be held at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Springs Road in Montecito.

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.