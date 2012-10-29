Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Announces ‘Tribute to Recovery’ Graduation Ceremony

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission will honor the accomplishments of 17 courageous men and women graduating from its 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program at 5 p.m. Saturday.

In the past 14 years, the Rescue Mission has helped more than 500 people achieve recovery through the completion of this year-long process.

“We know our program changes lives,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “Over and over again, it puts families back together ... returns workers to the workforce ... and helps broken men and women become the productive, happy, healthy men and women that they were always meant to be.”

All are invited to come to hear the men and women share their personal stories of recovery. The ceremony will be held at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road in Montecito.

— Rebecca Weber is the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s director of communications and constituent relations.