Santa Barbara Resident Offers Reward in Shooting Death of Neighbor’s Cat

Philip Suding says he was 'horrified' after hearing that 2-year-old Ollie had been gravely wounded by an air rifle

A Santa Barbara resident has offered a reward to anyone who can help identify an individual or individuals suspected of firing an air rifle and killing a cat.

A GoFundMe page aimed to raise $500. It had collected $1,180 as of Thursday afternoon.

Philip Suding said his neighbor’s 2-year-old black and white cat named Ollie reportedly was shot around 4 p.m. Aug. 31 in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood of Santa Barbara. He said the shooting most likely happened in an open area between Bel Air and Crestline drives.

"The reason I was so moved and touched by Ollie is because he would come visit our house. He came right in and made himself comfortable," Suding said. "I got attached to him, and when I found out he had been shot I was horrified."

He said the cat had crawled home, and he was injured and bleeding.

The pellet ripped through both of Ollie's lungs, according to Suding.

"I don't know how he could make it to his owner's home, but he somehow got to the backyard while he was injured, collapsed and the owner took him to the vet," Suding said. "The vet X-rayed him and said it was gunshot wounds to the lungs. Ollie died shortly thereafter."

Suding asks that anyone with information about the cat’s death contact Santa Barbara City Animal Control at 805.963.1513 or email [email protected]. Responses can be treated anonymously, Suding said.

“Ollie was so fearless and friendly,” he said Thursday. "It's a cruel act to kill a cat. Unfortunately, we don't have any information yet."

