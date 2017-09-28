Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Residents Using Less Water Than in 1990s Drought

City saw a 45-percent reduction in water use for August, which is comparable to 2013 levels

Lake Cachuma, one of the water sources for the city of Santa Barbara, is at 45 percent of capacity. City water officials say residents are using less water today than they did during the last major drought in the 1990s. Click to view larger
Lake Cachuma, one of the water sources for the city of Santa Barbara, is at 45 percent of capacity. City water officials say residents are using less water today than they did during the last major drought in the 1990s. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 28, 2017 | 9:51 p.m.

Even with the addition of roughly 5,000 more people, Santa Barbara residents are using less water today than they did during the last major drought in the 1990s, according to the city.

Santa Barbara’s Water Resources Manager Joshua Haggmark described conservation levels for the month of August as “remarkable” during this week’s council meeting.

Santa Barbara is still experiencing a moderate drought, Haggmark said, but that could change soon.

“We are in the remaining, last part of this drought, and hopefully there will be a good winter here to put an end to it, but we are prepared to go forward for the next few years if things do stay dry,” Haggmark said.

The city saw a 45-percent reduction in water use for August, which is comparable to 2013 levels.

Haggmark cited water-efficient fixtures and residents' conservation habits as the reason for the drop in water use. 

“We have been able to reduce our water usage to below where we were in the 1990s,” Haggmark said. “Just because you have population growth doesn’t necessarily mean more water.”

This week, Santa Barbara's Gibraltar Reservoir was at 61 percent of capacity and Cachuma Lake was at 45 percent of capacity, Haggmark said.

Groundwater basins were at 30-percent capacity and full recovery of the basins is not expected for another five to 10 years, he added. 

Santa Barbara’s desalination plant has produced 22 million gallons of water since it was activated at the end of May, according to the city.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said she is hopeful that the upcoming winter will lift Santa Barbara out of the drought.

“Let’s hope for steady nice rain over Gibraltar and just over the lake,” Schneider said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 