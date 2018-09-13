Santa Barbara Resources Head to Virginia for Hurricane Florence Response

The Santa Barbara County Incident Management Team (IMT) Type-3 team has been requested by California OES in Sacramento to respond and support the Commonwealth of Virginia with

Hurricane Florence.

Virginia has requested five Type-3 teams from throughout the nation to assist.

Sixteen members of the IMT-3 team, comprised of Command and General Staff positions, departed Thursday from Los Angeles International Airport and will respond to North Chesterfield, located south of Richmond, after they were requested by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Once there, they will coordinate efforts and work together with local agencies during this potentially catastrophic event. This will be the first out of state deployment for the team.

The responding team will consist of 11 members from Santa Barbara County Fire, two from Montecito Fire, and a single member each from the Carpinteria-Summerland, Vandenberg AFB, and Santa Maria Fire Departments.

Santa Barbara County is unique in that it has an established IMT-3 team since 2013. With cooperation from all of the fire agencies in the county along with the Sheriff and California Highway Patrol. It is an “All-Risk” Type-3 Team and can respond and manage any incident such as a natural disaster, hazardous materials spill, or vegetation fire.

The team has been activated and managed 18 incidents, including vegetation fires and the Montecito debris flow and subsequent storms. The team was also put on alert for the Big Island of Hawaii in August for Hurricane Lane, but was not activated. Santa Barbara County IMT-3 is one of only six in California.

There are three types of Incident Management Teams.

» Type 3: State or Metropolitan Area Level: a standing team of trained personnel from different departments, organizations, agencies, and jurisdictions within a state or DHS Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) region, activated to support incident management at incidents that extend beyond one operational period. Type-3 IMTs will respond throughout the state or large portions of the state, depending upon State-specific laws, policies, and regulations.

» Type 2: National and State Level: a federally or state-certified team; has less training, staffing and experience than Type-1 IMTs, and is typically used on smaller scale national or state incidents. The Type-2 IMTs operate through interagency cooperation of federal, state and local land and emergency management agencies.

» Type 1: National and State Level: a federally or state-certified team; is the most robust IMT with the most training and experience. The Type-1 IMTs operate through interagency cooperation of federal, state and local land and emergency management agencies.

Mike Eliason is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.