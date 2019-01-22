Santa Barbara Responds From Loss in Big Way — 9-1 Win Over Cabrillo

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High's boys soccer team responded the way coach Todd Heil hoped it would on Tuesday, blowing past Cabrillo 9-1.

The Dons were coming off a 3-0 shutout loss against San Marcos on Saturday.

"Tonight was an important response given our result with San Marcos on Saturday, and we needed to get a little confidence back, which I think we accomplished," said Heil. "When we let the ball do the work tonight, we were fun to watch."

Brandon Garcia and Luisangel Jeronimo each scored two goals and Diego Espinoza, Jorge Ochoa, Juan Carlos Torres, Jackson Wright and Sebastian Alvarez had one apiece. Torress also had three assists.

"Juan Carlos was incredibly unselfish tonight getting us going in the offensive third and getting an assist on three different teammates' goals," said Heil.

The Dons (13-5, 6-1 in league) play at Lompoc on Thursday.



