Santa Barbara Response Network Offers Community Self-Care Tips after Han Family Murders

In response to the Han family murders, the Santa Barbara Response Network (SBRN) would like to share the following message of self-care for all members of the community who have been affected by this trauma. Take care of yourself and others who maybe hurting.

Trauma Grief and Loss: Self Care

As we grieve it is important to remember to take care of ourselves. Whether we are grieving the death of a loved one, or of people who die tragically that we hear about, we tend to take self-care for granted when we are feeling sad.

The following suggestions apply to any kind of loss sadness or shock you might be experiencing.

» Listen to your body: If you need to cry, then cry. If you need to sleep, then do so. If you need to talk to someone, seek out someone who will listen. If you need to reminisce, then take the time.

» Lower expectations for yourself: You can’t expect yourself to run at full capacity for some time. Give yourself a break and don’t expect yourself to perform as well as you did prior to your loss. Educate others that it will take some time before your performance is back to normal.

» Let others know what you need from them: Don’t expect others to know what you need. Communicate to family and friends how they can support you.

» If you need counseling, do get it: Get all the support you need. There are many bereavement support groups as well as counselors or spiritual advisers who specialize in bereavement counseling. Don’t hesitate to contact a medical and or mental health specialist if you have feelings of hopelessness or suicidal thoughts.

» Take the time to do the things you need to do for yourself: When you feel up to it, engage in activities to which you feel drawn. It could be visiting a place you haven’t been to in a while, walks in nature, reading, etc.

» Pamper yourself: Treat yourself well, do things for yourself that are helpful like walks, being with people who are nurturing to you, and inexpensive activities.

» Keep a journal: Writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you to validate and work through your grief.

» Get physical exercise: If you exercised prior to your loss, try to maintain the same routine. Physical exercise can improve the way you feel.

» Obtain a proper diet and sleep: Maintaining a healthy diet and getting proper sleep is essential for functioning as well as you can. If you are having difficulty with either, visit your doctor.

» Be aware of others’ reactions: Be aware that people have different ideas not only about death, but also about how bereaved individuals should react. Be true to yourself.

Resources

» The Santa Barbara Response Network (SBRN) provides trained volunteers in psychological first aid and offers support in the aftermath of trauma. Click here for more information, or email [email protected].

» Bereavement Services at Hospice of Santa Barbara. Click here for more information, or call 805.563.8820.

» Crisis Support at the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness is available 24/7. Click here for more information, or call 888.868.1649.

— Jina Carvalho is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Response Network.