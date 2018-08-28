Tuesday, August 28 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Response Network Wants Better Services For Migrant Families

Board member Jacqueline Inda asked Goleta council to back providing more support for migrant familes

Woman speaking to Goleta City Council. Click to view larger
Jacqueline Inda, a board member for the nonprofit Santa Barbara Response Network, spoke to the Goleta City Council recently, requesting the council pass a resolution in support of providing more support for migrant familes. The matter is likely to return to the council for a vote.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 28, 2018 | 8:41 p.m.

Members of the Santa Barbara Response Network are urging government leaders to create a network of services for migrant families.

Jacqueline Inda, a board member for the nonprofit organization, spoke to the Goleta City Council recently, requesting the council pass a resolution in support of providing more support for migrant familes. The matter is likely to return to the council for a vote. 

Inda said that the county provides services to homeless people, veterans and families with young children, "but we do not have a system of tracing migrant families as they move from one service to another."

"For our migrant community, there really isn’t a place where you could call to learn about all the services that could help you in your specific scenario," Inda said. 

Without these services, Inda said, "People go deeper and deeper into the shadows of the community."

The group has formed the Immigration Advocacy Collaborate, a committee designed to responsd to the recent deportations and help undocumented families and individuals directly affected by the recent natural disasters.

The group is requesting a 24-hour hotline for families and their advocates to call to help people who are having a crisis.

Inda said many legal services exist for migrant families, but that they don't communicate with one another

The county needs to build a "comprehensive handoff approach" to unite all legal resources, Inda said.

The group wants resources to support families from their bond hearing processes, into immigration consultations, through legal migrant visas or status changes, and into legally preparing families separations in a safe, confidential, resilience-based setting.

"We need to build a comprehensive handoff approach to unite all of the legal resources we have," Inda said.

She said that in the current culture of family separation, families are scared to seek help and resources.

"People go deeper and deeper into the shadows of the community when they are afraid," Inda said.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte remarked that she is "really impressed with all the work you have done in this community."

The group held a a rally and march Sunday in De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

