Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Moves Forward with Restoration Efforts for Andrée Clark Bird Refuge

City has long searched for a solution to shallow lake’s occasional odors, deteriorating water quality and declining wildlife habitats

The Santa Barbara City Council funded a study to find solutions to the problems of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge’s 29-acre lake, which has poor water quality and frequent odors. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council funded a study to find solutions to the problems of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge’s 29-acre lake, which has poor water quality and frequent odors.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | September 13, 2016 | 9:12 p.m.

Despite its scenic beauty and bevy of recreational opportunities, the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge, located in eastern Santa Barbara by Highway 101 and Cabrillo Boulevard, has had odor issues, poor water quality and declining wildlife habitats since the 1930s.

As City Councilman Bendy White put it at the council’s meeting on Tuesday: “This is just one of those Rubik’s Cube elements in our city that we have not been able to figure out.”

After decades of struggling to address the lake’s deteriorating state, however, the city moved forward this week with funding for the first steps in a new strategy to revitalize the area.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to provide $151,000 to fund a new study for the lake and prepare conceptual design plans for the course of action that ultimately comes out of the study.

“Our goals with a project at the bird refuge are to decrease those odor events, improve our water quality, improve the bird and aquatic habitat, and improve aesthetics — while maintaining flood protection and in a cost-effective approach,” said Cameron Benson, the city’s creeks division manager.

The entire salt marsh is 42 acres of open space, including a 29-acre lake and recreation spaces.

It was originally dredged in the 1920s to provide a year-round water feature in the city and improve the habitat of water birds.

According to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the lake suffers from low dissolved-oxygen levels, cyanobacteria blooms, the drought, and too few storms to flush it out.

The lack of flushing and the lake’s shallow depth — ranging from only 2-to-5 feet — have rendered conventional improvement techniques ineffective, Benson told the council.

The city’s Creeks Division began closely monitoring the lake’s water quality four years ago. Jill Murray, the creeks division’s water quality research coordinator, told the council that a program intended to increase the amount of dissolved oxygen in the lake failed due to the little room the lake’s shallowness provided.

The rotten eggs smell often emitted from the lake, Murray explained, comes from hydrogen sulfide created when the water runs out of dissolved oxygen. Another frequent odor, an earthy or fishy one, she said, is generated by algae blooms that form from the buildup of nutrients deposited in the lake.

Studying restoration alternatives will be Anchor QEA, a planning, engineering and science firm that will also prepare conceptual design plans for a project.

Anchor’s work would specifically include biological surveys, hydraulic modeling, flood-zone mapping, coastal-process modeling, structural engineering, and topographic and bathymetric surveying, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Aside from leaving the refuge as it is, one alternative is to modify the lake’s weir at Cabrillo Boulevard to increase flushing, as well as restore a dune habitat on the other side of Cabrillo Boulevard to protect nearby volleyball courts from lake water that would eventually flow into the ocean.

A weir is a barrier that alters a water body’s flow characteristics, and the lake’s weir would serve as its valve to the ocean.

That option would cost roughly half a million dollars, Benson said, though any plan’s cost would vary depending on the details.

Another alternative incorporates the latter, but also partially dredges the lake for more depth while filling in parts to reduce its surface area.

That option would also include adding more recreational features to the refuge, like a trail circling the lake, and would cost somewhere around $2 million.

Benson said that the Parks and Recreation Department already has money set aside for a significant project at the refuge, and part of the planning process includes looking for grant funding.

With Anchor’s work slated to begin next month, the city is planning two public meetings to gather the public’s input.

Final concept design plans are expected next May, Benson said, which will be followed by writing grant applications and acquiring the many requisite permits and approvals.

Construction itself is expected to begin mid or late 2019.

Whether or not the final project will be a permanent solution — or even one that only needs to be applied infrequently — would become clearer with the results of Anchor’s study, Benson said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 