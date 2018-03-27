Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Historic Landmarks Commission Reviews Plan to Redesign Plaza, Parking Lot Near Granada Theatre

Towbes Group proposes residential garages for Granada building residents and improvements to the public paseo

Proposed plans for the area between the Granada Theatre and Granada Garage include adding residential parking and redesigning the public paseo, where people walk from the parking garage to the theater and State Street. Click to view larger
Proposed plans for the area between the Granada Theatre and Granada Garage include adding residential parking and redesigning the public paseo, where people walk from the parking garage to the theater and State Street.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 27, 2018 | 8:45 p.m.

The Towbes Group has proposed a major redesign of the parking lot next to the Granada Theatre and the city's Granada Garage parking structure, to add two residential garages with hydraulic lifts for residents who live on the upper floors of the theater building.

“The ultimate goal of this project is to improve the area known as Granada Plaza by providing a more inviting and safer pedestrian experience that would benefit the entire community,” said Andrew Salter, development analyst for The Towbes Group.

In addition to the garages, the plans include installing a new trash and recycling enclosure and making improvements to the public paseo, which include a new ramp, lighting and 8-1/2-foot walls to enclose bus/truck parking service to the Granada Theatre.

The paseo connecting State Street to Paseo De Las Granadas will be enhanced with a new site wall, landscaping, lighting, and paving to match Paseo De Las Granadas.

Architect Brian Cearnal made the presentation at the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission meeting last week and the commissioners offered general support for the project during the concept review, but called for a differentiation between the driveway and walkways, and better landscaping.

The project must be reviewed by the city’s Planning Commission before approval or denial, at which time the HLC will also make a site visit.

“I appreciate that this very blighted looking area is getting cleaned up and I think it is going to be nice,” commissioner Steve Hausz said.

HLC member Bill Mahan agreed, saying, “Generally speaking I think it is a vast improvement to this particular area now, which is helter skelter.”

Commission member Michael Drury said the design of the plaza reminded him of a Chuck Berry song, “Too Much Monkey Business.”

“It seems to me that what this is really is just a dressed up truck plaza, that’s what it is, a truck and bus parking plaza,” said Drury, who also predicted a problem with graffiti on the garages.

During the review meeting, community member Anna Marie Gott panned the project and Cearnal’s project rendering, which shows no vehicles parked in the lot and a woman wearing a gown. She said there were no plans that showed the loss of parking, no before photos or outline of what is there now. The plaza would still be used as a driveway and parking lot for buses and delivery trucks. 

A 2012 rendering of the proposed project. Click to view larger
A 2012 rendering of the proposed project.  (Courtesy photo)

“This entire area looks like a nice plaza, but it is really a parking lot part of the time,” Gott said.

She also noted that the area has 16 tandem and 5 angled parking spaces, yet the rendering showed a wide open space with nobody on it.

Cearnal noted that the rendering, drawn in 2012, was not to scale while the actual plans are.

The rendering “is just meant to depict the general area of the project. I am sure there are some inaccuracies,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 