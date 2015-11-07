Santa Barbara Riders for Veterans Foundation Holds 3rd Annual Salute to Vets Festivities

Advice

On Sunday, the Santa Barbara Riders for Veterans Foundation and War Torn will be holding its Third Annual Salute to the Vets at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara.

As with past events, there will be military vehicles on hand to view, vendors, live music by the Dusty Jugz aka Rincons, a diversified band playing country and the old classics. There also will be a barbecue, a pin-up girl contest and raffles.

The Salute to the Vets was formed as an off-shoot of the Santa Barbara Riders to support our local veterans. All funds go to those local organizations that operate under the radar and go unnoticed, such as the Organic Soup Kitchen, which provides a veterans breakfast every week; the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans for their van that provides rides and support to local veterans; the Town & Country Women’s Club, which sponsors “Bring a Vet to Lunch” at the Elks Lodge #613 in Goleta; and Devon from Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

The funds of this donation are earmarked for the veterans’ program that helps vets make the transition back into society when they are discharged from the service. The program helps vets train for and reach goals.

The Third Annual Salute to the Vets starts at noon and will continue until 5 p.m. at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara, 129 Castillo St.

Come down with the family, have fun and support your local veterans.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Riders for Veterans Foundation. Click here to make an online donation.

— Henry Schulte represents the Santa Barbara Riders for Veterans Foundation.