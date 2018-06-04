Santa Barbara Rides Again as Amgen Tour Host City

Santa Barbara has again been tapped as a host city for the Amgen Tour of California, which will bring professional bicyclists racing back into town in May 2014.

Visit Santa Barbara on Tuesday released the official 2014 route and dates for the race, which features 12 host cities including a start in Sacramento.

The ninth edition of America’s largest cycling race will lead professional cyclists on a more than 700-mile trek across California on May 11-18.

The eight-day stage race will travel north-to-south and stop midway in Santa Barbara on Thursday, May 15, finishing a Stage 5 day that starts in Pismo Beach, a first-time host city, according to Jaime Shaw, a Visit Santa Barbara spokeswoman.

Amgen organizers planned their official press conference regarding the host cities at 12:30 p.m.

Cyclists will begin Stage 6 in Santa Clarita.

The first day of racing will begin and finish in the state’s capital of Sacramento, which previously hosted 2009’s prologue as well as stage finishes in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

Cyclists will also travel through host cities of Folsom, San Jose, Mt. Diablo, Monterey, Cambria, Santa Clarita, Mountain High and Pasadena before finishing in Thousand Oaks.

Santa Barbara will host the race for the second consecutive year and for the fifth time in the race’s history. Last year the city boasted both a start and finish.

Visit Santa Barbara, the South Coast’s tourism marketing organization, helped spread word of the Amgen announcement Tuesday.

“The Amgen Tour of California has had a very positive impact on our community in the past,” Visit Santa Barbara President Kathy Janega-Dykes said in statement. “It is exciting that Santa Barbara will again be part of the tour. The Amgen Tour raises awareness of what a great cycling destination we are. Santa Barbara receives global media exposure during the race and there is a noticeable boost in business for our local hotels, restaurants and attractions during the event.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider was also happy to hear news of another inclusion in the race.

“This annual event showcases amazing athleticism and philanthropic generosity,” Schneider said. “I’m so pleased that the city of Santa Barbara will be able to host such a worthwhile and fun event, and look forward to seeing the finish firsthand.”

Click here for a full list of tour route information.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.