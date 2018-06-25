Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Santa Barbara Riptide Club Finish Second at Earl Stone Baseball Classic

SB Riptide 9U club baseball team. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Riptide 9-under club baseball team upset the No. 2 and 3 seeds to reach the final of the Earl Stone Classic in Thousand Oaks. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 25, 2018 | 9:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Riptide 9-under club baseball team reached the final of the Earl Stone Classic and lost to the top-seeded Sherman Oaks Red Hawks, 6-3, on Sunday at the Conejo Valley Little League complex.

Earlier in the day, the Riptide knocked off third-seeded Moorpark (9-1) and the No. 2 Thousand Oaks Black (6-2) to make the final.

"I am so proud of our boys for their effort this weekend," coach Rob Brennan said. "It was a very hot weekend and the boys have never played three games in a day, and they left everything on the field.

"We took second place, but I could not be more proud of their effort and attitude against the best competition we have ever seen.  Every boy competed hard and contributed to a successful weekend." 

Noah Robin went the distance in 5 innings against Moorpark. He received solid defensive play from infielders Jake Brennan, William Wrenn, Jack Paskin, Santino Gamberdella and Riggins Cetrulo.  Owen Carleton threw out two runners from center field.

Paskin pitched five innings and Wrenn finished out the sixth in the upset victory over Thousand Oaks Black.

In the final against the Sherman Oaks Red Hawks, the Riptide jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Brady Cram and Brooks Firestone made some nice plays in the outfield throughout the game, but the Red Hawks came out on top 6-3. 

On Saturday, the Riptide beat the Sherman Oaks Rebels 14-3 in four innings. William Wrenn and Jack Paskin combined for the win, while Jake Brennan, Noah Robin, Wrenn and Santino Gamberdella lead the way on offense and defense.

The Riptide lost their second game to El Rio despite a strong relief pitching effort by Kevan Vatan.  

Members of the SB Riptide who competed in the tournament include Jake Brennan, Noah Robin, William Wrenn, Jack Paskin, Santino Gamberdella, Riggins Cetrulo, Kevan Vatan, Brooks Firestone, Owen Carleton and Brady Cram.

The team is managed by Rob Brennan and coached by Ryan Yamada, Mike Paskin and Dave Robin. 
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 