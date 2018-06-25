Santa Barbara Riptide Club Finish Second at Earl Stone Baseball Classic

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Riptide 9-under club baseball team reached the final of the Earl Stone Classic and lost to the top-seeded Sherman Oaks Red Hawks, 6-3, on Sunday at the Conejo Valley Little League complex.

Earlier in the day, the Riptide knocked off third-seeded Moorpark (9-1) and the No. 2 Thousand Oaks Black (6-2) to make the final.

"I am so proud of our boys for their effort this weekend," coach Rob Brennan said. "It was a very hot weekend and the boys have never played three games in a day, and they left everything on the field.

"We took second place, but I could not be more proud of their effort and attitude against the best competition we have ever seen. Every boy competed hard and contributed to a successful weekend."

Noah Robin went the distance in 5 innings against Moorpark. He received solid defensive play from infielders Jake Brennan, William Wrenn, Jack Paskin, Santino Gamberdella and Riggins Cetrulo. Owen Carleton threw out two runners from center field.

Paskin pitched five innings and Wrenn finished out the sixth in the upset victory over Thousand Oaks Black.

In the final against the Sherman Oaks Red Hawks, the Riptide jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Brady Cram and Brooks Firestone made some nice plays in the outfield throughout the game, but the Red Hawks came out on top 6-3.

On Saturday, the Riptide beat the Sherman Oaks Rebels 14-3 in four innings. William Wrenn and Jack Paskin combined for the win, while Jake Brennan, Noah Robin, Wrenn and Santino Gamberdella lead the way on offense and defense.

The Riptide lost their second game to El Rio despite a strong relief pitching effort by Kevan Vatan.

Members of the SB Riptide who competed in the tournament include Jake Brennan, Noah Robin, William Wrenn, Jack Paskin, Santino Gamberdella, Riggins Cetrulo, Kevan Vatan, Brooks Firestone, Owen Carleton and Brady Cram.

The team is managed by Rob Brennan and coached by Ryan Yamada, Mike Paskin and Dave Robin.



