Santa Barbara Rises to 8th in Latest CIF Girls Water Polo Poll

CIF Polls

Dons boys basketball team moves up to second in 3A Division

Santa Barbara High’s strong finish in its Tournament of Champions has vaulted it into the top 10 of the latest CIF-SS Division 1-2 girls water polo rankings.

The Dons jumped from 14th in eighth in the poll after beating three top-10 teams in last weekend’s tournament. They knocked off Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and Los Alamitos in consecutive games and finished 4-1 in the marquee event.

If the Dons remain in the No. 8 spot, they would more than likely be selected for the Division 1 playoffs.

The Division 1 playoff bracket is based on a power ranking system and a committee determination at the end of the regular season.

With Santa Barbara moving up, the Channel League now has three teams in the top 10. San Marcos is fourth and Dos Pueblos sixth.

Laguna Beach, despite losing in the semifinals of the TOC against Foothill, remains No. 1. Orange Lutheran, the TOC champion, is second and Foothill third.

SBHS No. 2 in 3A Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara will go into its Channel League boys basketball first-place showdown with San Marcos on Wednesday night as the No. 2-ranked team in the 3A Division.

The Dons (19-3, 4-0 in league) moved up one spot behind 19-2 Palos Verdes.

Unranked San Marcos is 10-6, 4-0 in league. The Royals are coming off a win at Dos Pueblos.

Cate’s boys basketball team is ranked seventh in Division 5A.

Santa Barbara 7th in Div. 1 Boys Soccer

The Dons soccer team takes a No. 7 ranking and an 11-4 overall record (4-0 in league) into crosstown games against Dos Pueblos on Thursday and San Marcos on Saturday.

Loyola, which handed Santa Barbara its last loss (1-0) in the final of the South Torrance Tournament, is the top-ranked team at 17-1-2.