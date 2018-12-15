Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara Roars Into Bashore Title Game After 82-44 Rout of Hueneme

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 15, 2018 | 2:00 p.m.

Stephen Davis and Jackson Hamilton got Santa Barbara High going early, and the Dons rolled to an 82-44 victory over Hueneme on Saturday morning to advance to the championship game of the Carpinteria Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic.

The Dons tipped off at 10:30 a.m., after scoring 102 points in the late game on Friday night.

Davis and Hamilton kept the points coming, scoring seven and six points, respectively, and each hitting a three-pointer during a 22-point first quarter. 

Davis made a trio of threes in the game and led the Dons with 22 points. Hamilton had 17 points and Bryce Warrecker added 16.

The Dons led 48-17 by halftime.

“I thought our defense was much better today and that our energy was good, especially considering it was an early game,” assistant coach Joe Bregante said. “Stephen Davis played well, and I thought that Jackson Hamilton had a very good game as well.”

Santa Barbara (10-1) will play in the championship game on Monday night at 8 p.m. against an opponent to be determined by Saturday’s later results.

