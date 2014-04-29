Santa Barbara Rock Gym Cleared to Lead Climbing Tours in Los Padres National Forest

The Santa Barbara Rock Gym recently announced that it has become the first and only company approved by the Los Padres National Forest to lead rock climbing tours within the national park.

The locally owned Santa Barbara Rock Gym will be leading rock climbing tours at popular spots in the park, including sites such as Lizards Mouth.

In addition to rock climbing tours, the company will also be leading biannual cleanups of the park. During these cleanups, Santa Barbara Rock Gym plans to partner with different youth groups and work to increase environmental awareness.

The Santa Barbara Rock Gym is very excited about this prospect of being the only certified company to lead tours in the pristine park. It understands the responsibility associated with such an honor and hopes to give back to the park’s goals of increasing environmental awareness and education by running these cleanup and education programs.

— Kaelyn Maehara represents Santa Barbara Rock Gym.