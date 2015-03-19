Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Roller Hockey Team Scores Its First State Title

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Hockey Association | March 19, 2015 | 4:27 p.m.

SB hockey
Santa Barbara’s “Gold” Varsity Club Roller Hockey team beat out Fountain Valley this week to earn its first-ever state title. (Santa Barbara Hockey Association photo)

This week, Santa Barbara’s “Gold” Varsity Club Roller Hockey team earned its first-ever state title in dramatic fashion with a 3-1 victory over Fountain Valley.

It was the first time any team from the Central Coast High School Hockey League has earned the honor.

Senior Soren Wilde scored one goal and junior Nolan Cope came up with two goals. Senior Colette Brown played rugged defense before suffering a broken wrist in the first period. Goalie Kevin Hough helped carry the team to a 5-0-1 record in the tournament.

The California High School Roller Hockey State Cup Championship tournament draws the top CIF and club teams from each of the six leagues, consisting of 107 teams in the state.

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Hockey Association.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Hockey Association.

 
