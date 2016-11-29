Santa Barbara Rolls to Third Straight Win

Sophomore Aiden Douglas scored 15 points to lead three players in double figures, and Santa Barbara High won its third straight basketball game, routing Nipomo, 63-34, in the Central Coast Classic on Tuesday in Nipomo.
Alex Pintor and Ben Brown each tallied 11 points for the Dons, who had 10 players score in the game.
Santa Barbara next plays Valencia in the Simi Valley Tournament.
