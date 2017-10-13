Santa Barbara Romps in Big Game Behind Passing, Running of Frankie Gamberdella

Football

Junior quarterback throws for 4 touchdowns and runs for two in a 47-10 victory over San Marcos

Frankie Gamberdella added breakaway speed and hurdling to his quarterback tool box in Friday’s 58th Big Game against San Marcos.

The Santa Barbara High junior signal caller not only torched the San Marcos defense with four touchdown passes, he sprinted for 26- and 23-yard scoring runs and hurdled a would-be tackler at the goal-line in the Dons’ 47-10 Channel League victory at Warkentin Stadium.

Gamberdella was named the winner of the 23rd Gary Blades Memorial Big Game MVP Award.

The Dons won their Channel League opener and improved to 4-3 on the season. San Marcos fell to 0-2 in league and 1-7 overall.

Gamberdella showed his blazing speed on the Dons’ fourth touchdown of the first half. He used blocks from wide receivers Jackson Gonzales and Natani Drati to run past defenders and give the Dons a 26-0 lead at 8:24 of the second quarter.

"We’ve been working in practice on me working on my reads the whole week and making sure I run when I need to run," Gamberdella said. "I’m pretty sure I won’t know until tomorrow in film (session) when JT’s yelling at me or not yelling if I’m doing it correctly. I hope I was."

He noted that his first rushing TD was a designed run, while the other was a read on his part.

"Frankie is the second or third fastest kid on our football team," Dons coach JT Stone said. "He’s a hell of an athete. We tried to get him all week: ‘Keep the damn ball, Frankie. Keep the ball and go.’ He’s another running back back there. When he runs, he can go."

His second rushing touchdown was highlight-film worthy. He sped down the right sideline, leaped over a tackler and into the end zone. That score gave the Dons a 40-3 lead at the 9:14 mark of the third quarter.

"There was a guy coming across the field and I jumped," Gamberdella said of the play. "I don’t want to get hit."

The play drove the Dons' sideline crazy.

"I told all of them I was going to try to get a hurdle," Gamberdella said. "That was the only chance, so I took off right there. I really wanted to get one."

In between his touchdown runs, Gamberdella fired scoring strikes of 21 yards to Dakota Hill and 20 and 42 yards to Drati. He finished his night with a 50-yard touchdown to Hill in the third quarter.

He completed 15 of 19 passes for 314 yards and rushed for 51 yards on 7 carries.

"I was happy with our offense," Stone said. "I don’t think we did a whole lot, but we were efficient in the things we did and that was important. We ran a lot of screens tonight and they were effective."

San Marcos started the game on the wrong foot, fumbling the opening kickoff at its 25-yard line. Gamberdella ran 6 yards on first down but was sacked for a 14-yard loss by Jafet Gomez of the Royals.

On third-and-18, the Dons ran a draw play and running back Kris Ramirez bolted for 25 yards to the 8. Ramirez scored on the next play and Jose Lopez kicked the PAT for a 7-0 Santa Barbara lead.

Ramirez led all rushers with 79 yards on eight carries.

"Kris was hitting those holes hard," Gamberdella said. "He’s a big boy to bring down. It takes a couple of people to bring him down and the line did great with their holes. We just did a good job in the trenches tonight."

The Dons’ defense took away the passing game from San Marcos and forced the Royals to punt.

Gamberdella had a 10-yard keeper, threw 9 yards to Phil Luce and hooked up with a Hill, who made a nifty move inside and beat three defenders for a 21-yard scoring play and a 14-0 lead at 5:10 of the first quarter.

The Dons struck again after Ben Carreno blocked a San Marcos punt and Phillip Higgins recovered at the Royals’ 39. After a 12-yard pass to Drati and a 12-yard run by Ramirez, Gamberdella threw a screen pass to Drati and he followed a convoy of blockers into the end zone for a 20-yard play.

"His play is phenomenal," said Stone of Carreno.

Santa Barbara missed the PAT kick, leaving it with a 20-0 lead with still 2:12 left in the first quarter.

If being down by three scores wasn’t tough enough for the Royals, they lost leading rusher Tommy Schaeffer to an injury in the first quarter.

Santa Barbara showed no mercy. On their next possession, the Dons drove 94 yards for their fourth TD of the first half. The big play was a short pass to running back Jeremiah Phillips who turned it into a 44-yard gain. Gamberdella hit Drati for 10 and 15 yards before running the final 26 yards for a 26-0 lead.

"Santa Barbara is a great team and their defense stacked up real well," San Marcos quarterback Jacob Villarreal said. "We just got to go back to work and try to keep better for Ventura (in two weeks)."

Villarreal was playing for the second time after getting hurt in the second game of the season

"I still got some rust I've got to shake off," he said.

The Dons scored one more touchdown before halftime after a series of turnovers. First, Santa Barbara fumbled the ball away and San Marcos threw an interception. Then the Royals’ Paul Ingram blocked a Gamberdella pass that the Dons caught for minus 13 yards. But on the next play, Gamberdella hit Drati in stride over the middle and he sped 42 yards for the touchdown. The kick by Lopez made it 33-0.

The teams traded interceptions, with Johnnie Coleman making a pick for the Dons and Mark Herrera getting the ball back for the Royals at the Santa Barbara 43. Coleman had to interceptions for the Dons.

Villarreal hit Robert Reyes for 13 yards and a Santa Barbara personal foul penalty moved the ball to the 15. The Royals were pushed back to the 20 when Santa Barbara linebacker Henry Hepp tackled Herrera for a 5-yard loss.

After an incomplete pass, Steven Corona booted a 37-yard field goal to put San Marcos on the scoreboard before halftime.

Gamberdella led the Dons to a touchdown on their first possession of the second half, capping an 80-yard drive with his 23-yard sprint and hurdle for the touchdown.

San Marcos found the end zone in the last 1:34 on a 25-yard pass play from Villarreal to Andrew Aragon.

