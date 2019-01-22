Santa Barbara Romps in First Game as No. 1-Ranked Team

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High regained its shooting touch and played tough defense in routing Cabrillo, 68-39, in its first game as the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3A of the CIF-Southern Section.

Bryce Warrecker and Will Rottman each scored 17 points and Stephen Davis added 14 as the Dons improved to 22-3 and 7-0 in league.

"It was nice to put together a good game after not playing well the past few," assistant coach Joe Bregante said. "We looked for the extra pass, we shot well, and we defended well."

The Dons play Santa Ynez at home on Thursday night.

