Santa Barbara Rose Society Meeting to Feature Farmer Scott Klittich

Klittich family Click to view larger
Otto & Sons Nursery was founded in 1976 by the Klittich family and is managed by Scott Klittich, far right. (Klittich family photo)
By Linda Buzzell and Holly Hagy for the Santa Barbara Rose Society | February 26, 2019 | 6:21 p.m.

The next meeting of the Santa Barbara Rose Society will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 14 in the Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 909 N. La Cumbre Road at Foothill in Santa Barbara.

Meetings are free. Everyone is invited to come at 7 p.m. to socialize, enjoy the Little Rose Show at 7:15 p.m. and sample refreshments before the program begins at 7:30 p.m.

The presentation this month is “Hot New Roses — and What Bugs Them!” a free program featuring well-known Southern California rose farmer Scott Klittich of Otto & Sons Rose Farms.

Otto & Sons Nursery was established in 1976 by Otto and Jeanne Klittich and their four sons, Bob, Bill, Scott and Karl. From a 2½-acre property in Chatsworth, the nursery was relocated and has expanded to 22 acres in Fillmore. Valencia oranges grow on an additional 15 acres.

The nursery is managed by Scott Klittich, who joined the business in January 1985 after receiving a degree in ornamental horticulture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He is internationally renowned for growing and caring for roses. They carry a huge selection of David Austin Roses as well as many others. Scott Klittich has won awards for his farming.

Guests are welcome. People who grow roses are invited to bring their cut roses to show off and any rose plants they would like to share. Goodies for the refreshments table and items for the fun raffle also are welcome.

For more information, call Linda Buzzell at 805.451.7695.

— Linda Buzzell and Holly Hagy represent the Santa Barbara Rose Society.

 

