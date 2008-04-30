Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rotarians Come to Aid of Mexican Town

Three members travel to Ezequiel Montes to deliver a much-needed ambulance.

 

 

 

By Kathryn McKee | April 30, 2008 | 4:29 a.m.

Rotarians around the world are known for their good works, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is no exception.

Through fund-raising activities including its WheelCharity Races and guessing how many push-ups member David Rachford could do, the Rotary Club recently delivered an ambulance to the town of Ezequiel Montes in Mexico.

Members Bill Dutton, Dan Herlinger and John Sarad arrived April 19 to present the keys to Wolfgang Stullenberg, president of the Ezequiel Montes Rotary Club.

Ezequiel Montes, a town of about 30,000 people with another 20,000 people in the surrounding area, had only one ambulance for its medical needs.

Stullenberg was instrumental in supporting this successful project and working with local Mexican governments.

“This new ambulance should go a long way to help save lives in this central part of Mexico,” Dutton said.

Kathryn McKee is the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara‘s media relations coordinator.

