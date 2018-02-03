Santa Barbara Splits Last 2 Games at So Cal Championships

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High girls water polo played a pair of games Saturday, beating Agoura and dropping one to Santa Margarita in the consolation bracket of the Southern California Championships in Orange County. The Dons fell 7-2 to Coronado earlier in the tournament on Friday.

Santa Barbara 6, Agoura 2

Grace Raisin led the Dons with three goals, while Georgia Ransone added two. Abigail Hendrix scored one of her own and gathered four steals.

Santa Margarita 7, Santa Barbara 5

The Dons fell short, but Jordan Duggan had a goal to go with two assists and two steals. Faith Tedesco contained part of the Eagles attack with nine saves.

Santa Barbara hosts Channel League opponent Ventura on Monday.

