Santa Barbara Routs Buena, Remains Undefeated

The Santa Barbara girls tennis team defeated Channel League opponent Buena 16-2 on Thursday to improve to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in league play.
The Dons were led in singles by Renee Rumsey, Bella Nesseler, and Hannah Mendez, who each went 2-0 in their matches.
In doubles, Sarah Jacobs was 3-0 with different partners and Stefany Jimenez-Cortez partnered with Brooke Morison to win a big match for Santa Barbara.
The Dons host Cate on Friday.
