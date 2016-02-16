Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:00 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Hockey

Santa Barbara Royals Capture President’s Day Ice Hockey Tournament

The Santa Barbara Royals Ice Hockey Team won its first major tournament title. Click to view larger
By Julie Kessler Solomon | February 16, 2016 | 12:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Royals High School Hockey team will be bringing the 2016 President’s Day Tournament Championship banner home to Ice in Paradise, their home rink, and Santa Barbara and Goleta’s newly opened state-of-the-art facility.

The tournament was held over President’s Day weekend, Feb. 12-15, at Ice Station Valencia. The Royals, led by team captain Christopher Ewasiuk and alternate captain Collin Delbonis, completed a four-game sweep, besting Arizona’s Mission 18U for first place.

The President’s Day Championship Banner will be the first on display at Ice in Paradise.  In addition to Ewasiuk and Delbonis, players included Harrison Delbonis, Ryan Dowd, William Hahn, Luke Heimann, Brett Knowles, Jason Lee, Jared McMullen, Nicholas Poire, Connor Rollo, Brady Rotondo, Emmett Rupert, Jared Slay, Daniel Solomon and Jacob Watkins.

The team, which is a member of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is coached by Steve Heinze, John Ewasiuk, Tim Gallant and Brian Scullion.  The team manager is Joe Poire.

The Royals are currently in first place in the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, 10 points ahead of West Ranch with two games remaining. The four-team playoffs start March 11-12. The final is March 16 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of he L.A. Kings.

