Santa Barbara Royals Hockey Team Wins Rally in the Valley

Hockey

The Santa Barbara Royals high school ice hockey team ended 2016 with a bang, winning the Rally in the Valley Tournament in Valencia.

The Royals went 6-0 and beat the East County Outlaws, 3-2, in the championship game.

Center Jack Johnson scored two goals and defenseman Ryan McMullen added one in the final.

Winger Jared McMullen was named the tournament MVP.

“We have a great group of young men who are committed to each other, play hard and don’t give up," Royals coach Steve Heinze said. "They have fun and enjoy the game, but when it is time to get the job done they find a way to win. This tournament victory is representation of all that this team is."

Heinze, a former NHL player with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings, guided the Royals to the championship in the inaugural season of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League last year.

This season, the Royals are 11-0 in league play, with five games remaining before the playoffs. The have home games at the Ice in Paradise rink on Jan. 12, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

The Royals are a regional team made up of boys from San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara High Schools.