Santa Barbara Royals to Unveil 2nd Championship Banner on Saturday

Hockey

Goleta has become a hot spot for high school ice hockey in Southern California.

The Santa Barbara Royals, a team made up of players from San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego high schools, will celebrate the unveiling of their second straight championship banner for winning the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League on Saturday at Goleta’s Ice in Paradise before their 2017-18 season opener against the Burbank Cougars.

The banner ceremony will be held before the opening face-off at 4:45 p.m.

The Royals have seven players back from last year’s team, which also beat the champion of the Anaheim Ducks High School League to take the Southern California title.

Four of the returnees played on the first L.A. Kings League championship team in 2016. They are captain Jack Johnson, assistant captains Nick Poire and Ayden Klock and Harrison Del Bonis. They, along with Cameron Baron, Shea Rousseau and Tyler Martindale from last year, “will set the example and continue to show what it takes to win in this league,” said Royals coach Steve Heinze, a former NHL player with the Boston Bruins and the L.A. Kings. “Our new players seem up to the challenge of following their lead.”

The new players come from the Royals JV team, which won the L.A. Kings League JV title last year. (They have a banner ceremony on Oct. 14)

“This is a large group of players coming to the Varsity Royals to try and continue the history of a very successful program,” Heinze said. “I am excited to see the level of commitment and hope they all come together as a group to work toward success.”

Heinze said the quality of play and the overall depth has improved greatly in the program's short time.

“Our first season, we just barely had enough players to fill our varsity roster. This season, we have a full varsity and JV roster and our selection process was very difficult.”

The improved quality can be attributed to the increase in player participation.

When the rink first opened in October of 2015, an in-house hockey league for youth was started, said Johann Frisell, the Royals’ JV coach, a club coach and an adult league player — he grew up playing the game in his native Sweden. “Kids that were playing roller hockey at Earl Warren (Showgrounds) came and played. We did everything here for the first six months.”

As the players got better, a club program was formed: the Santa Barbara Ice Hawks. The club started with three teams: Squirt Division (10-under), Pee Wee (12U) and Bantam (14U). Two teams made the playoffs in the first year and the Bantams (coached by Frisell) won a tournament.

“For the first year we did really well,” he said.

There are now six teams in the club, with a Mites Division (8U), a second Pee Wee team, and a Midget (16U) team being added this year.

Frisell said the majority of the kids are from the Santa Barbara area, with others coming in from the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura. Most of the players have roller hockey backgrounds, while many of the younger ones are just starting out.

He hopes more kids come out to try the sport.

“We’re still trying to get the word out that there’s ice hockey in town,” he said.

Newcomers to the game can borrow used gear at the rink, practice one day a week and play in a one-day in-house league for $400. The league is for youngsters between ages 4-15.

Frisell said the youth team coaches all grew up playing the sport.

“It’s a really neat, small group that wants to give hockey to the kids,” he said.

For more information on youth ice hockey, contact Larry Bruyere at [email protected]

